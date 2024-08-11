5 BIG Mistakes You Must Avoid When Cleaning Your Car

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Learn about the 5 big mistakes to avoid when cleaning your car. Ensure a spotless and damage-free cleaning routine with our expert tips. Avoid common car cleaning blunders and keep your vehicle in top shape.

Being a car owner is a source of pride, but maintaining a clean appearance requires commitment, the correct supplies, and consistent cleaning practices. Maintaining regular brake checks, coolant top-ups, and oil changes every 5,000 to 8,000 kms is recommended. Regardless of the model year, skipping routine car washes, waxing, and cleaning will make any vehicle appear antiquated.

However, automobiles don't need harsh detergents or dish soap to stay clean like clothing or porcelain dinnerware. However, employing the incorrect chemicals or cleaning supplies might cause more harm than good.

1. Not washing your car regularly

Avoid waiting for the seasons to change before giving your car a wash. Unless you're talking about garage queens that are only ever seen in the sweltering summer, regular washing is necessary to keep your vehicle looking like new. The best way to prevent corrosive road salts from damaging your car's chassis, suspension, and brakes is to regularly spray clean water beneath the car's chassis while the weather is cold.

Wash your car at least once a week as a habit, especially if you park in public spaces. The same proverb holds true for vintage vehicles with respectable paint jobs. It becomes simpler to get rid of flaws like oxidation, minor scratches, stains, and swirl marks the more you wash.

2. Washing it under the sun

Avoid washing your automobile in the sun. Car washing in the shade is more pleasant and healthier than doing it in the direct sun, despite the fact that it isn't always feasible. Elevated temperatures may cause the vehicle wash foam to dry too quickly, resulting in spots or stains that may require paint correction or polishing to get rid of.

3. Wiping dry paint with dry towel

Never use a dry towel or a feather duster to remove dust or light dirt. Wiping paint, glass, or plastic with a dry towel introduces more harmful friction that could scratch or damage the surface. Dry-washing a car takes skill, patience, and extreme attention to detail.

When cleaning or wiping painted surfaces, minimizing friction is the key to achieving a smooth, glossy finish. If you have no means to wash the car with water and foam, the least you can do is use a damp microfiber towel and a spray detailer to minimize friction when wiping.



4. Not segregating your cleaning tools

Avoid wiping the paint on wheels with towels or sponges. Towels manufactured specifically for wheel and tire cleaning, drying and wiping are preferable. Your car's bottom sections are the dirtier since they are closer to the road. One guaranteed method to dull and harm the surface is to wipe the paint with the same cloth you used to clean the wheels.

5. Cleaning glasses and inside windows

The inside part of the windshield and windows should be clear and streak-free. However, glass (especially automotive glass) is notoriously tricky to clean. Using an old, contaminated rag or ammonia-based glass cleaners could do more harm than good.

Maintaining a clean and decent-looking ride is not just about bragging rights. Periodic care and maintenance help preserve any car's resale value, and regular cleaning is another step worth considering.