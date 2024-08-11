Dosa to Idli-7 popular and healthy South Indian breakfast

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A well-liked morning dish in South Indian cuisine is called idli vada sambar. Every Indian adores the meal since it is both nutritious and incredibly tasty. Here are seven popular South Indian breakfast dishes

Soft, lacy pancakes made from fermented rice and coconut batter, typically served with coconut milk or vegetable stew.

A thin, crispy crepe made from fermented rice and lentil batter, typically served with chutney, sambar, and sometimes stuffed with spiced potato filling (masala dosa).

Steamed rice cakes made from fermented rice and urad dal batter, often served with chutney and sambar.

A green gram (moong dal) dosa that's packed with protein and typically served with ginger chutney or upma, known as MLA pesarattu when combined.

A creamy and flavorful dish made from rice and moong dal cooked with ghee, black pepper, and cumin seeds, often enjoyed with coconut chutney.

Deep-fried savoury doughnuts made from urad dal or chana dal, crispy on the outside and soft inside, served with chutney and sambar.

A savoury dish made from semolina (rava) cooked with spices, vegetables, and sometimes nuts, offering a warm and comforting start to the day.