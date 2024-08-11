Autopsy Confirms RG Kar Medical College Doctor's Death As Violent Rape-Murder: Disturbing Details Revealed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The initial autopsy report of the post-graduate trainee doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, whose body was discovered in the hospital's hall last week, revealed she was murdered following a sexual assault. The report also revealed multiple injuries on her body, suggesting a violent attack.

According to the report, the victim had injuries to her face, neck, and abdomen, as well as bleeding from her eyes, mouth, and private parts. The report also noted injuries to her left leg, right hand, and ring finger, and confirmed that her neck bone was broken. Authorities believe she was first strangled and then smothered to death. The autopsy conclusively ruled out suicide.

Suspecting foul play, Kolkata Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that includes members of the homicide department to investigate the crime. A senior police officer mentioned that the incident likely took place between 3-6 am.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has vowed to seek the death penalty for the accused, who was arrested and charged under sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of BNS. The Sealdah court has remanded the accused to police custody until August 23. CM Banerjee also expressed willingness to involve any investigating agency if there are concerns about the investigation, and she directed officials to expedite the trial by moving it to a fast-track court.

The victim, a postgraduate trainee doctor specialising in chest medicine, was on night duty at the hospital when the incident took place. Her body was found on Friday morning in a seminar hall. A colleague mentioned that she had dinner with juniors around 2 am before going to the seminar room to rest.

The accused was tracked down after police found a Bluetooth headset at the crime scene and reviewed CCTV footage that placed him at the location.