Rape-Murder Accused Civic Volunteer At Kolkata RG Kar Medical College Married 4 Times; 3 Wives Left Him

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A grave incident has unfolded at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, where a trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered by a civic volunteer. This shocking case has ignited widespread outrage among the medical community.

Sanjay Roy, the main suspect in the rape and murder of the young doctor, reportedly has a history of troubled relationships. According to neighbors speaking to India Today TV, Roy was married four times. Three of his previous wives left him due to allegations of misconduct and abusive behavior. His fourth wife, who passed away from cancer last year, was the only one who stayed until her death.

Neighbors also mentioned that Roy often returned home late at night in an intoxicated state. Contrarily, Sanjay Roy's mother, Malati Roy, has disputed these claims. She asserts that her son confessed to the crime only due to alleged police coercion. "My son is innocent. He confessed under police pressure," she stated. Roy, who worked as a civic volunteer, was detained on Saturday in connection with the murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor. Her body was discovered in a seminar hall at the hospital.

The autopsy report provided distressing details, including severe injuries and multiple signs of trauma. The report indicated bleeding from the victim's private parts, facial injuries, and other significant wounds. Roy has been charged with rape and murder and has been remanded to police custody until August 23, following his appearance in Sealdah court.

This horrific case has led to widespread protests from doctors, nursing staff, and medical students across Kolkata. Demonstrations have taken place at RG Kar Medical College, National Medical College, and other state-run hospitals, with participants demanding severe punishment for the accused and better security measures for women in medical institutions. Protests have also spread to district hospitals, highlighting the urgent need for systemic change.