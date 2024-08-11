IOC chief claims there is no substantial method to distinguish man form woman

(MENAFN) International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the participation of two boxers, Algerian Imane Khelif and Taiwanese Lin Yu-ting, in the women’s boxing competition, stating on Friday that there is no "scientifically solid" method to unequivocally determine an individual’s gender. Bach’s remarks come as the IOC faces scrutiny over its gender eligibility guidelines, particularly following allegations that both are biologically male despite competing as women.



Bach defended the IOC’s decision to allow Khelif and Lin to compete, emphasizing the committee’s current lack of a reliable scientific system to verify gender claims. He acknowledged that while the IOC is open to reviewing its policies if presented with a robust and credible method, existing chromosome testing alone is insufficient to definitively differentiate between male and female athletes.



“We have expressed from the outset that if anyone can provide us with a scientifically sound method to identify gender, we are prepared to adopt it,” Bach stated. He criticized the reliance on mere visual assessment or politically motivated defamation campaigns as unacceptable bases for making such critical decisions.



The debate over gender eligibility has intensified, particularly following Khelif’s Olympic gold win, which drew significant attention and sparked further discussion about the fairness and accuracy of current gender identification practices in sports. The IOC continues to navigate these complex issues, balancing scientific limitations with the demands for fair and equitable competition.

