Azerbaijani Wrestler Magomedov Wins Bronze At Paris 2024 Olympics
Date
8/11/2024 8:09:52 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestler Magomedkhan Magomedov has won
the bronze medal at the Summer Olympic Games held in Paris, France,
Azernews reports.
Competing in the 97 kg weight category, our athlete faced
Ukrainian representative Murazi Mchelidze in the match for third
place.
The match ended with an 8-0 victory for our representative,
securing another bronze medal for Azerbaijan.
With this achievement, the performances of our athletes at Paris
2024 have come to an end.
