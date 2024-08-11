Azerbaijani Wrestler Magomedov Wins Bronze At Paris 2024 Olympics

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestler Magomedkhan Magomedov has won the bronze medal at the Summer Olympic Games held in Paris, France, Azernews reports.

Competing in the 97 kg weight category, our faced Ukrainian representative Murazi Mchelidze in the match for third place.

The match ended with an 8-0 victory for our representative, securing another bronze medal for Azerbaijan.

With this achievement, the performances of our at Paris 2024 have come to an end.