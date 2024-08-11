عربي


First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On Magomedkhan Magomedov's Olympic Bronze

8/11/2024 8:09:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Magomedkhan Magomedov, Azernews reports.

The post reads: "I congratulate Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Magomedkhan Magomedov on winning the bronze medal! I wish our athlete new victories and achievements!”

MENAFN11082024000195011045ID1108541661


AzerNews

