First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On Magomedkhan Magomedov's Olympic Bronze
Date
8/11/2024 8:09:51 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban
Aliyeva shared a post on Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Magomedkhan
Magomedov, Azernews reports.
The post reads: "I congratulate Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler
Magomedkhan Magomedov on winning the bronze medal! I wish our
athlete new victories and achievements!”
MENAFN11082024000195011045ID1108541661
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.