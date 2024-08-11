Russians Regularly Use Hazardous Agents Against Ukrainian Troops In Tavria War Theater

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the zone of responsibility of the Tavria operational grouping of troops, Russia's invasion forces on a daily basis use ammunition charged with hazardous substances.

That's according to the grouping's spokesman, Dmytro Lykhovii, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

According to the official, the number of drone has already equaled artillery strikes. The difference is that artillery fires multiple rounds per volley while while a drone only drops a single explosive payload.

Ukraine downs 53 Russianovernight Sunday

"Every day the enemy uses munitions with hazardous substances. Of the 536 munitions that were dropped from quadcopters yesterday, 11 were carrier those," said Lykhovii.

He explained that reports on the use of such substances are first filed with the support force, which investigates each such case. The reports are then forwarded to international organizations.

As reported, 114 combat clashes took place along the frontline on August 10 as Russian invaders were most active in the Pokrovsk and Lyman axes.