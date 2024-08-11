U.S. Ambassador Condemns Russia's Latest Overnight Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, commenting on the Russian missile and drone attack that targeted Kyiv region in the early hours of Sunday, August 11, said it was a "terrible reminder" of ongoing Russian aggression.

The went to X to deliver her remarks, Ukrinform reports.

“Air alerts and explosions sounded all night around Kyiv as Russia launched multiple missile attacks, killing a man and his 4-year-old son. A terrible reminder that Russia has not stopped its illegal invasion of Ukraine's sovereign territory and its bombing of peaceful civilians," the post reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a father and his four-year-old son were killed in Kyiv region as a result of a Russian missile attack. Their bodies were retrieved from under their household's rubble after it was hit. Another three people were seriously injured, including a child.

Air defence system operated at night in Kyiv region, six houses damaged by debris, two destroyed

Ukraine's air defense shot down 53 of the 57 Shahed kamikaze drones that the Russian invaders launched at Ukraine overnight Sunday. The combined strike also involved four DPRK-produced KN-23 ballistic missiles, launched from Voronezh region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said Russia had fired over 30 missiles and more than 800 bombs on Ukraine over the past week alone.