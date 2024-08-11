Kuwait FM Meets Chinese Amb. To Country

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) - of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received Sunday the Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei. During the meeting, both sides touched on the bilateral ties between the two friendly countries. (end) aa

