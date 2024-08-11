French central bank expects to boost economic growth from Olympic Games

(MENAFN) On Friday, France's central projected that the country's would experience a growth rate of at least 0.35 percent in the third quarter of this year, attributing this boost primarily to the economic activity surrounding the Olympic Games. The central bank's forecast suggests that the growth rate will be between 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent higher than the 0.3 percent growth recorded in the previous quarter. This expected increase is largely due to the temporary uplift in sectors such as hospitality and services related to the Olympics, which are anticipated to significantly enhance economic activity.



The central bank's estimates reflect the positive impact of the Olympics on local businesses, with notable improvements in consumer spending in Paris. Visa's recent data indicated a substantial 26 percent rise in sales at small businesses in the city during the first weekend of the Games, compared to the same period last year. This surge in spending highlights the economic benefits associated with the influx of visitors and heightened consumer engagement during the event.



These projections are based on a comprehensive monthly business confidence survey conducted with 8,500 companies across France. The survey results underscore the optimistic outlook for the economy, driven by the temporary but significant economic contributions of the Olympic Games, which are expected to sustain the momentum of economic growth through the quarter.



