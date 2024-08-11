Western companies insure Russian oil tankers regardless of restrictions

(MENAFN) Despite ongoing sanctions imposed by Western governments, several insurance companies from the West are still providing coverage for tankers transporting Russian oil, enabling its continued export to global markets, Reuters reported on Thursday. Data from traders and shippers reveal that firms such as American Club, West of England (based in Luxembourg), and Norway’s Gard have insured at least ten tankers carrying Russian oil to Asia in 2024. Additionally, Maritime Mutual from New Zealand and London P&I Club have also been involved in insuring these vessels.



The report highlights that the American Club and West of England insured two tankers, Gioiosa and Orion I, which were loaded with oil from Russia's state-run Rosneft and transported it from the Baltic Sea to China. American Club confirmed coverage for a Panama-flagged ship, while West of England and Gard chose not to comment on specific vessels. Maritime Mutual and London P&I Club did not respond to requests for comments.



The sanctions, introduced by Western governments in December 2022 and extended to Russian petroleum products in February 2023, include a price cap on Russian oil and an embargo on seaborne oil. These measures aim to weaken Russia’s economy while ensuring that Russian crude continues to flow into the global market. The involvement of Western insurers in this context raises questions about the effectiveness of these sanctions and their impact on global oil trade.

