Who Is Third-Wheeling Between Rakul Preet And Jackky Bhagnani?

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Rakul Preet Singh has given a glimpse of 'woh' between her, and husband and filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul, who has 23.7 million followers on the photo-sharing application, shared a picture of Jackky, in which he can be seen standing at the airport and looking at his phone. He is sipping on his cuppa with one hand.

Rakul captioned the post:“So tough to keep him off his work calls... Jackky we are pati patni aur woh.”

For the unversed, the lovebirds were on a vacation to a picturesque location for the past few days.

Rakul and Jackky tied the knot on February 21, 2024, in Goa.

Rakul made her acting debut in 2009 with the Kannada film, 'Gilli', which was a remake of Selvaraghavan's '7G Rainbow Colony'.

She then went on to feature in Telugu movies like 'Keratam', 'Venkatadri Express', 'Rough', 'Loukyam', 'Current Theega', 'Bruce Lee', 'Nannaku Prematho', 'Dhruva' and 'Jaya Janaki Nayaka' among others. Rakul also did Tamil films like 'Thadaiyara Thaakka', 'Puthagam', 'Yennamo Yedho', 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru', and 'Boo'.

The Hindi films which starred Rakul are-- 'Yaariyan', 'Aiyaary', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Sardar Ka Grandson', 'Runway 34', 'Cuttputlli', 'Doctor G', 'Thank God', and 'Chhatriwali'. She last featured in the Tamil vigilante action film 'Indian 2', directed by S Shankar, and is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies.

The movie is the sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian', and Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy. Apart from Rakul, it also features Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani and Nedumudi Venu in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, she next has 'Meri Patni Ka Remake', and 'De De Pyaar De 2' in the pipeline.