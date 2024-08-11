Olympian gets expelled from village after attempting to purchase cocaine

(MENAFN) Australian Olympic hockey player Tom Craig has faced significant repercussions following an attempt to purchase cocaine in Paris after his team was eliminated from the Games. According to reports, Craig, 28, attempted to buy approximately one gram of the drug. French witnessed the transaction and briefly detained Craig, who then tried to flee. After spending nearly 18 hours in custody, Craig was released without a conviction but received a criminal warning, a measure typically reserved for first-time offenders who acknowledge their guilt and avoid reoffending within two years.



In response to the incident, Anna Meares, Australia’s Chef de Mission, condemned Craig’s actions as a “bad decision” with serious consequences. She announced that Craig would lose all remaining privileges associated with the Olympics and confirmed that he had already left the Olympic Village. Meares also indicated that Craig would not be permitted to attend the closing ceremony had he planned to return.



The Athletes’ Declaration, which outlines the expected conduct for Olympic competitors, emphasizes the importance of athletes serving as role models and adhering to their responsibilities. Craig’s actions and subsequent removal from the village reflect the strict standards enforced within the Olympic Movement.

