Israeli minister ignites outrage by proposing Gazans could be allowed to starve

(MENAFN) Israeli Finance Bezalel Smotrich has provoked widespread condemnation from the United States and other Western nations with his recent statement suggesting that starving Gaza’s population could be a morally justified strategy to combat Hamas. Smotrich expressed frustration over Israel's current inability to wage war effectively and argued that the international community would not permit the starvation of two million Gazans, even if such measures were seen as morally justified until Hamas returns hostages.



The United States State Department reacted strongly, describing Smotrich's comments as “harmful and disturbing.” It emphasized that President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have consistently advocated for ending the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and facilitating the delivery of aid.



European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell condemned Smotrich’s remarks, characterizing them as a “war crime” and demanding that the Israeli government distance itself from such statements. Borrell criticized Smotrich for showing “contempt for international law and basic principles of humanity.”



United Kingdom Foreign Minister David Lammy joined the outcry, asserting that there is no justification for Smotrich’s remarks and calling for a retraction from the broader Israeli government. Similarly, the French Foreign Ministry expressed “deep astonishment,” labeling the comments as “disgraceful.”



The international community’s response underscores a strong stance against actions that could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and highlights the urgent need for ethical and legal adherence in conflict situations.

