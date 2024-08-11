Hitu Kanodia Opens Up About His Role In 'Shyam Dhun Laagi Re'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Hitu Kanodia, who predominantly works in Gujarati cinema, has opened up on his role in the latest television show 'Shyam Dhun Laagi Re', in which he essays the role of Krishnadas Mehta, the father of poet Narsinh Mehta.

The spoke to IANS, and shared that the show presents him an exciting opportunity and how it serves as a full circle in a larger sense.

He told IANS, "The first Gujarati was based on Narsinh Mehta, and now I'm getting to work in 'Shyam Dhun Laagi Re' as the father of Narsinh Mehta, it is such a pleasant feeling to work on the show."

He then spoke about the core essence of his character and said that the sense of surrendering is what he based his character on.

Narrating an incident, he said, "When Narsinh Mehta was about to be born, a midwife was called from a nearby village for the delivery. While she was being taken for the delivery, a lion came out of the bushes as Gujarat is home to the Asiatic lions. Krishnadas prayed to God and surrendered himself that whatever the lord decides, he will accept it wholeheartedly. That sense of surrender forms the basis of my performance in the show."

Gujarati culture has a huge influence on Hindi General Entertainment Channels (GEC).

Tapping into the Gujarati regional space, what new avenues does it open for Colors channel?

Responding to this, Arnab Das, Cluster Head, Colors Gujarati, said, "Gujarati culture is vibrant and flavouful, significantly influencing Hindi General Entertainment Channels (GECs). Gujarat is extremely colourful, whether we talk about cultural heritage, food, fashion, or entrepreneurship."

"While Hindi GECs have showcased Gujarati characters and their tropes across many shows, we aim to present stories that connect with the Gujarati diaspora on a far more profound level, creating a bond that resonates deeply with the conscious mind. We strive to narrate stories so deeply embedded in our traditions that they stand apart from any other channel," he added.

'Shyam Dhun Laagi Re' airs on Colors Gujarati.