Abdulhussein Abdulredha... Late Kuwaiti Acting Giant With Endearing Legacy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- On August 11, 2017, Kuwait had lost one of its most iconic actors Abdulhussein Abdulredha who left an endearing legacy through countless theater performances, television roles, and artistic endeavors.

Despite the passage of time, Kuwaitis young and old continue to browse through Abdulredha's catalog of work and often utter catchphrases by the acting giant whether meant to evoke joy and laughter or move something deep inside people's collective consciousness.

Born on July 15, 1939, Sharq, Kuwaiti city, Abdulredha left an undeniable imprint in the acting scene for 50 years namely in the genre of comedy where he excelled. He also was known for his writing, production, singing, and musical composition prowess.

Abdulredha's theater, radio, television, and film roles spanned many genres and decades and he is known for partaking in 30 iconic series including Darb Al-Zalag (the Slippry Road) Qasid Khair (Seeker of Goodness, and many more.

He took part in 33 theater productions including his classic leading roles in "Bye Bye London", Fursan Al-Manakh, The 50-year-old teenager to name a few.

Abdulredha contributed to the establishment of several theater troupes including the Arab theater group and the national theater group. He founded Funoon (arts) center for production and distribution.

To honor his legacy, the Abdulhussein Abdulredha Theater was opened in 2016 in Salmiya area under the supervision of the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters (NCCAL).

This year, the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center (JACC) has organized and produced a play in honor of the iconic actor called Aalam Abdulhussein (Abdulhussein's world) with the production revisiting several of his classic works and career defining roles via actors portraying his likeness during performances.

During his life, Abdulredha had several health relapses in 2003, 2005, and 2015.

He passed away in London on August 11, 2017 on a Friday at age 78.

The passing of Abdulredha had garnered attention from all sectors of Kuwaiti society and the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber AL-Sabah instructed that the remains of the actor would be brought back to Kuwait on an Amiri plane from the UK.

Abdulhussein Abdulredha was finally laid to rest on August 16, 2017 with crowds from all walks of life, Kuwaitis and residents all bidding farewell to their beloved actor. (end)

