Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince, PM, Officials

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- the Amir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received Sunday at Seif Palace His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. As well as, His Highness the Amir received the chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council and President of the Court of Cassation Counselor Dr. Adel Majed Bouresli and the First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense, Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah. (end) aah

