Kuwait Crown Prince Receives PM, Other Officials

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received on Sunday at Seif Palace the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Crown Prince also received the chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council and President of the Court of Cassation Counselor Dr. Adel Majed Bouresli and the First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense, Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah. (end) aab

