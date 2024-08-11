UP News: 12 Passengers Jump Out Of Train In Panic As Men Operate Fire Extinguisher

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Twelve were on Sunday (August 11) after they jumped from a slow-moving train in panic, following the spread of fumes from a fire extinguisher inside a coach near Bilpur, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in the general coach of the Howrah-Amritsar Mail during the morning hours, near Bilpur station, part of the Moradabad division, according to Northern Railway officials.

The situation escalated quickly when fumes began to fill the coach, leading passengers to believe that a fire had broken out. In response, some passengers pulled the emergency alarm chain to bring the train to a halt. However, as the train slowed down, many passengers, fearing for their lives, jumped out before it came to a complete stop. This led to injuries for twelve individuals.

"Prima facie, it appears that some miscreants or unruly passengers operated a fire extinguisher, which created the impression that a fire had erupted in the coach," a railway official said. They further said that an investigation has been launched by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to determine the exact cause of the incident and to identify those responsible for the act.

The injured passengers were swiftly attended to by railway medical teams, and further investigations are ongoing.

This incident has raised concerns about passenger safety, highlighting the need for better awareness and preparedness in such situations. The Indian Railways has been working to strengthen safety and security measures, particularly in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and local police forces.

