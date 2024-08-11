Taapsee Pannu Hints At Her Favourite Shift For Shooting

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Taapsee Pannu, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released streaming movie 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', has made a sarcastic remark on her favourite shooting shift.

The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram and re-shared a picture from the director of the film, Jayprad Desai.

The director had tagged Taapsee in the BTS picture from the film's shoot, and wrote, "Never ending nights".

Taapsee, who is not much in favour of night shifts, shared the image and wrote, "Hahahaha my favourite shooting shift".

The actress, who is a morning person, has said in the past that she likes to do her work during the day and hit the bed by 11:00 pm. She likes to wake up early, and likes early morning shifts.

Talking about 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', Taapsee reprises her role as Rani Kashyap in the pulpy thriller film. It is a sequel to the 2021 streaming movie 'Haseen Dillruba' which also starred Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. 'Haseen Dillruba', written by Kanika Dhillon, was inspired by Roald Dahl's 'Lamb to the Slaughter'.

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is an original story, and picks up from where the 1st part ended. It sees Taapsee and Vikrant Massey's character on the loose as they try to escape the UP police and fly abroad.

However, their plans are foiled with the entry of Jimmy Sheirgill's character, who has a personal connection with the case as he is the uncle of Harshvardhan Rane's character from the 1st film.

Taapsee has one more film with Kanika in the pipeline. Kanika is Taapsee's frequent collaborator.

The two have earlier worked together on films like 'Manmarziyaan', 'Rashmi Rocket' and the recent Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film 'Dunki'.