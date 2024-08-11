Brazil Ends Paris 2024 Olympics with 20 Medals, Its Second-Best Performance Yet

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil concluded its participation in the Paris 2024 on Saturday, August 10, securing a total of 20 medals: 3 gold, 7 silver, and 10 bronze.



Although this fell short of the 21 medals won in Tokyo 2020, it remains Brazil's second-highest total in Olympic history .



In Tokyo, Brazil's most successful Olympic appearance, the nation claimed seven golds, six silvers, and eight bronzes.



Rio 2016 saw Brazil win 19 medals, with the same number of golds and silvers as in Tokyo but two fewer bronzes.



Brazil's history in the Olympics has seen various highs and lows. Over its 24 Olympic appearances, Brazil has failed to win gold in ten editions, including Paris 1924, Los Angeles 1932, and Sydney 2000.







However, the 2024 Games marked a historic momen for Brazil. The Brazilian delegation, for the first time, included more women than men.



Remarkably, Brazilian women athletes secured more medals than their male counterparts-12 out of 20, including one in a mixed judo event.



Here is a breakdown of Brazil's medal achievements in Paris 2024:

Gold Medals:







Rebeca Andrade in Women's Artistic Gymnastics, Individual Floor Exercise.



Beatriz Souza in Women's Judo, Over 78kg.

Ana Patrícia and Duda in Women's Beach Volleyball.







Women's Football Team.



Isaquias Queiroz in Canoe Sprint, C1 1000m.



Tatiana Weston-Webb in Women's Surfing.



Caio Bonfim in Men's 20km Race Walk.



Rebeca Andrade in Women's Artistic Gymnastics, All-Around.



Rebeca Andrade in Women's Artistic Gymnastics, Vault.

Willian Lima in Men's Judo, Up to 66kg.







Women's Volleyball Team.



Alison dos Santos in Men's 400m Hurdles.



Augusto Akio in Men's Skateboarding Park.



Gabriel Medina in Men's Surfing.



Women's Artistic Gymnastics Team, with Rebeca Andrade, Flavia Saraiva, Jade Barbosa, Lorrane Oliveira, and Júlia Soares.



Rayssa Leal in Women's Skateboarding.



Larissa Pimenta in Women's Judo, Up to 52kg.



Mixed Judo Team.



Bia Ferreira in Women's Boxing.

Edival Pontes in Men's Taekwondo.



Silver Medals:Bronze Medals:Brazil first participated in the Olympics in 1920. Since then, it has competed in every edition, except for 1928.Excluding Paris, Brazil had won 150 Olympic medals-37 gold, 42 silver, and 71 bronze. Paris 2024 now brings the total to 170 medals: 40 gold, 49 silver, and 81 bronze.In addition, Brazil has also participated in nine Winter Olympic Games since 1992. Despite its efforts, the country has yet to win a medal in these games.Brazil Ends Paris 2024 Olympics with 20 Medals, Its Second-Best Performance Yet