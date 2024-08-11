Hina Khan Raises Voice For 'Hindus Of Bangladesh', Surbhi, Rahul, Devoleena Also Join

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Hina Khan on Sunday extended her support and raised her voice for the Hindus of Bangladesh, after they have been reportedly attacked and injured, since former Prime of Bangladesh Hasina's resignation on August 5.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Hina posted a graphic picture which shows many people lying down on the streets, with burning houses all around.

It has a caption: "All eyes on Hindus of Bangladesh."

Hina, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for stage three breast cancer, wrote in caption: "What's wrong is wrong."

Actress Surbhi Chandna has also shared the same graphic image on her Instagram Stories.

Singer Rahul Vaidya and Devoleena Bhattacharjee had shown their support for the Hindus earlier.

Around thousands of Hindus have converged in Bangladesh's Chittagong on Saturday, holding a massive protest rally against the ongoing attacks on the community and demanding safety and equal rights as citizens of the country.

Innumerable incidents of persecution of members of minority communities, especially Hindus, have been reported across 52 districts in Bangladesh.

The 36-year-old Hina next has 'Country of Blind' in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Surbhi had tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma on March 2 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

On the work front, she marked her TV debut in 2009 with a cameo in the longest-running sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. After a gap of four years, she played Suzanne in the show 'Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi... Meri Bhabhi'.

She then essayed the role of Haya in 'Qubool Hai'. Surbhi has been a part of shows like 'Dil Boley Oberoi', 'Sanjivani', and 'Naagin 5'. She has last featured in the show 'Sherdil Shergill'.

On the other hand, Rahul started his career with the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 1' in which he became the second runner-up.

He has been the winner of shows like 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star', 'Music Ka Maha Muqqabla', etc. He has also participated in 'Bigg Boss 14' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'. Rahul has belted out songs like 'Ek Rupaiya', 'Be Intehaan (Unplugged)', 'It's All About Tonight', 'Meri Zindagi', among many others.

Devoleena is currently seen in the show 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya'.