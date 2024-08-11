Celebration Of Azerbaijani Athletes' Success At Azerbaijan Olympic House

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Another celebration honoring the success of our took place at the "Azerbaijan Olympic House" in Paris, as part of the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports.

During the event, Alfonso Dominguez and Georgi Meshvildishvili, who earned silver and bronze medals, respectively, along with the rhythmic gymnastics team that secured 5th place in the final stage, were greeted with enthusiastic applause. The attendees extended their congratulations and expressed pride in their achievements.

The gathering saw participation from members of the Azerbaijani Olympic team, Olympic and world champions, representatives from various international sports delegations, athletes competing in the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games, their coaches, Azerbaijani diaspora members, foreign guests, media representatives, and other attendees.

Speeches from international athletes and experts praised Azerbaijan's impressive performance at the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games. Additionally, the names of the flag bearers for the Azerbaijan National Olympic Team at the closing ceremony were revealed: taekwondo silver medalist Kashim Magomedov and veteran rhythmic gymnast Zeynab Hummatova.

The celebration concluded with a performance of Azerbaijani music by the young singer Mardan Kazimov.