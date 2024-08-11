Celebration Of Azerbaijani Athletes' Success At Azerbaijan Olympic House
Date
8/11/2024 6:11:47 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Another celebration honoring the success of our athletes took
place at the "Azerbaijan Olympic House" in Paris, as part of the
XXXIII Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports.
During the event, Alfonso Dominguez and Georgi Meshvildishvili,
who earned silver and bronze medals, respectively, along with the
rhythmic gymnastics team that secured 5th place in the final stage,
were greeted with enthusiastic applause. The attendees extended
their congratulations and expressed pride in their
achievements.
The gathering saw participation from members of the Azerbaijani
Olympic team, Olympic and world champions, representatives from
various international sports delegations, athletes competing in the
"Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games, their coaches, Azerbaijani
diaspora members, foreign guests, media representatives, and other
attendees.
Speeches from international athletes and experts praised
Azerbaijan's impressive performance at the "Paris-2024" Summer
Olympic Games. Additionally, the names of the flag bearers for the
Azerbaijan National Olympic Team at the closing ceremony were
revealed: taekwondo silver medalist Kashim Magomedov and veteran
rhythmic gymnast Zeynab Hummatova.
The celebration concluded with a performance of Azerbaijani
music by the young singer Mardan Kazimov.
MENAFN11082024000195011045ID1108541500
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.