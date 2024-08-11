Instagram Reopenes In Turkiye
Date
8/11/2024 6:11:47 AM
Instagram, which was closed on August 2, reopened on August 10,
Azernews reports citing turkish media.
The crisis related to Instagram, which was blocked for a while,
has been resolved. Minister of transport and Infrastructure
Abdulkadir Uraloglu said in his statement that "the access block to
Instagram has been lifted."
Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu
made a statement about the blocked social media platform Instagram.
Stating that META officials have accepted Turkiye's conditions,
Minister Uraloglu said in a statement on his social media account,
"The access block to Instagram has been lifted." he said.
In a statement from his Instagram account, Uraloğlu said: "From
the beginning, we have asked the platforms to respect the laws and
regulations of the Republic of Turkiye, take into account our
sensitivity and comply with our demands. A consensus was reached on
the following topics in the meetings held with representatives of
the META Platform Company, where META officials were also
present.
Legal Compliance and Content Removal: Content and postings that
are classified as criminal offenses under the laws of the Republic
of Turkey will be removed immediately without notice. User Rights
and Account Security: The user rights of social media accounts
owned by citizens of the Republic of Turkey will be fully
protected. Accounts will not be closed without warning regarding
Counter-Terrorism and Content Control: Accounts belonging to
terrorist organizations such as PKK, PYD, FETÖ and all content
promoting propaganda in favor of these organizations will be taken
down. "We will continue to protect the rights of 60 million users
in our country."
