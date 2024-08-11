Wardwizard Innovations Dispatches 1623 Units of Electric Two-Wheelers in July 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 8, 2024: Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, a prominent manufacturer of electric vehicles under the 'Joy e-bike’ and ‘Joy e-rik’ brands, dispatched 1623 units of electric two-wheelers in July 2024. This marks a remarkable growth of over 60% compared to July 2023 when the company had dispatched 1012 units of electric two-wheelers.



Notably, the company has also registered a revenue of Rs. 489.68 million in Q1 (April-June 2024) of FY’25, recording YoY growth of 29.23%.



Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, said, “The increasing demand for electric vehicles in India has been a major driving force behind our growth. We are committed to sustaining this momentum by expanding our reach both nationwide and in international markets. With the upcoming festive season and the various initiatives taken by the government in the Union Budget to strengthen the economy, we are optimistic about the continued growth of the EV industry. Our goal is to consistently innovate and provide reliable and efficient electric vehicles to our customers, contributing to a sustainable and greener future.”







