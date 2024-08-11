Titan Company Launches Fastrack GAMBIT: First-Ever Micro-Motor Watch Collection

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, Karnataka – 9th August 2024 – Fastrack, India's leading youth fashion brand, proudly introduces GAMBIT, the first-ever micro-motor watch collection from Fastrack. GAMBIT is not just a watch—it’s a statement for those who crave cutting-edge creativity and unique flair. Featuring a unique dial design with three individual micro motors, this collection offers a speedometer-inspired look with separate hour and minute hands that redefine how one perceives time.



“GAMBIT represents a strategic move by Fastrack to capture a significant share of the burgeoning Gen Z market, a demographic of 116 million potential consumers (Kantar Research)," said Danny Jacob, Head of Marketing at Fastrack. "With this new technology and exceptionally differentiated dial design, we've crafted a product that resonates with the aspirations and lifestyle of this generation. GAMBIT positions Fastrack as a leader in innovative timekeeping, blending design and engineering precision to demonstrate our commitment to horological excellence while meeting the evolving fashion sense of young consumers.”



Designed for those who do things boldly and think five steps ahead, Fastrack GAMBIT stands out with its unconventional designs. Choose between metal and leather strap options, both of which make a distinct impression elevate your style quotient. The independent motors working in harmony symbolize strategic thinking and the ability to excel in unexpected ways. With Fastrack GAMBIT on your wrist, you don’t just keep time—you make a bold statement.







