Keolis MHI and Roxy Cinema Host Exclusive Screening for Staff as Part of CSR Initiative

(MENAFN- Biz Talk Consultancy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – August 5th, 2024 - In a heart-warming gesture of appreciation, Keolis MHI and Roxy Cinema have joined forces to host an exclusive 2-day screening event for Keolis MHI’s dedicated frontline staff. This initiative is part of the ongoing collaboration between Roxy Cinema and Keolis MHI's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team, aimed at giving back to those who work tirelessly to ensure the smooth operation of the various aspects of its transport services.

The event, held at Roxy Cinemas in Al Khawaneej, featured exclusive screening to the latest film along with refreshments, providing an opportunity for the hardworking staff to unwind and enjoy a well-deserved break. This initiative highlights the commitment of both organizations to recognize and reward the contributions of frontline employees.

Adel Al Awadhi, Marketing & Communications Director at Keolis MHI, stated: "We are delighted to partner with Roxy Cinema for this special event. Our staff are the backbone of our organisation, and it is essential to show our appreciation for their relentless dedication. This exclusive screening is a small token of our gratitude for their hard work and commitment."

Roxy Cinemas Management, added: "At Roxy Cinema, we believe in giving back to the community, and this collaboration with Keolis MHI is a perfect example of how we can make a positive impact. We are thrilled to host these screenings and provide a memorable experience for the frontline staff who do so much for our city."

The collaboration between Roxy Cinema and Keolis MHI’s CSR team is part of a broader initiative to support and give back to the community. Both organizations are committed to continuing their efforts to create meaningful and impactful experiences for those who contribute to the well-being and development of the city. This event marks the beginning of several planned activities aimed at enhancing community engagement and supporting those who make a difference every day.





