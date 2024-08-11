Saudi Breakthrough: New Genetic Test by KFSHRC Cracks Undiagnosed Infections

(MENAFN- Epress release) Riyadh

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has made a significant breakthrough in medical diagnostics with the development of a cutting-edge genetic protocol. This innovative approach is revolutionizing the detection of infectious diseases that have previously defied traditional diagnostic methods.

The new protocol involves a comprehensive analysis of the genetic code of pathogens, enabling healthcare providers to identify the causative agents of infectious diseases with unprecedented accuracy and speed. Even in cases where conventional methods have failed, this groundbreaking technology offers a definitive diagnosis.

Remarkably, the protocol has demonstrated its effectiveness in diagnosing more than half of the cases that remained undiagnosed using traditional methods. Furthermore, it has revealed antibiotic resistance in a significant proportion of these pathogens, paving the way for the development of more targeted and effective treatments.

Patients can now receive an accurate diagnosis within just 24 hours, allowing physicians to prescribe the most appropriate treatment for each case. This rapid and precise diagnostic tool also enables healthcare professionals to track disease outbreaks and implement effective control measures. Moreover, it opens new avenues for scientific research in the field of infectious diseases.

This achievement adds to KFSHRC's impressive track record. The hospital has been consistently ranked among the top healthcare institutions globally, solidifying its position as a leader in healthcare and research. Most recently, it was named one of the top 250 academic medical centers worldwide by Newsweek and the most valuable healthcare brand in the Middle East by Brand Finance.





