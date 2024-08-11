Vision 2030 unlocks opportunities for business expansion and diversification

(MENAFN- Oxford Business Group) Riyadh, August 2024: Oxford Business Group (OBG), in collaboration with Al Othaim Investment Company, has released its inaugural Saudi Vision 2030 Corporate Catalyst Report titled, "Innovation and Integration in the Leisure Industry." This report explores the opportunities for investment and business diversification in Saudi Arabia's leisure, hospitality, retail, sport and entertainment industries resulting from Vision 2030.



Saudi Arabia is currently undergoing a period of sweeping social transformation and economic diversification, driven by Vision 2030. This wide-ranging national programme is creating a fertile environment for private companies to diversify their business lines and meet the rapidly rising demand from the Kingdom's relatively young and aspirational consumer class, particularly in the leisure industry.

The report highlights how Vision 2030 aims to make the private sector the main engine of dynamism within the economy, fostering inclusive job creation and skills development in the process. Improving the quality of life for Saudi Arabia's citizens and residents is a central focus, with private businesses playing a crucial role in diversifying entertainment and sports offerings while enhancing the urban landscape.

Al Othaim Investment Company is highlighted as an example of how a longstanding company with a strong reputation in its core sector can capitalise on the opportunities presented by Vision 2030 to develop new avenues of corporate growth. The company's recent participation in the Vision Golfe 2024 (Gulf Vision) event in France underscores its commitment to raising international awareness of investment opportunities in the Kingdom

Meshaal bin Omairh, Group CEO of Al Othaim Investment Company, provided valuable insights during his speech at Vision Golfe, which was held in Paris under the patronage of French President Emmanuel Macron. Bin Omairh emphasised the importance of businesses aligning with the strategic priorities of the government to capitalise on opportunities for diversification and growth. "As Saudi Arabia's economic landscape diversifies, we see tremendous opportunities emerging. Initiatives aimed at fostering urban development and promoting public-private partnerships present promising avenues for growth," bin Omairh told delegates at the event.

Bin Omairh also highlighted the importance of international partnerships in achieving these goals. "Al Othaim’s trading and supply chains, and our many existing partnerships with French businesses, are more important than ever. We are committed to enhancing these relationships, knowing how crucial they are to our success and the success of Vision 2030."

Jana Treeck, OBG's Managing Director for the Middle East, stated that this Corporate Catalyst Report underscores the progress made in the transformation of Saudi Arabia's leisure industry under Vision 2030.

"The national transformation agenda envisions a comprehensive ecosystem that connects key sectors. Private businesses attuned to these priorities can play a pivotal role in driving growth and contributing to the overall economic prosperity envisioned by Vision 2030," Treeck added.

In addition to the comprehensive report, an accompanying video provides further insights into the opportunities and strategies discussed.

The Saudi Vision 2030 Corporate Catalyst Report: Innovation and Integration in the Leisure Industry is now available to view and download at:



About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on world’s fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG’s corporate colour.

Through its range of products - Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv’s (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers, and more.





