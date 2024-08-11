Telr Elevates E-Commerce with Mastercard's Click to Pay

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick)

Dubai, UAE – 08 August – Telr, the award-winning online payment gateway, has announced its strategic collaboration with Mastercard to introduce its digital checkout solution, Click to Pay, across its extensive network of merchants in the UAE. Through this partnership, Telr will deploy cutting-edge payment technologies to enhance the customer experience.

Click to Pay is an innovative, seamless, and secure payment method designed to enhance customer confidence and reduce cart abandonment. Powered by Mastercard, Click to Pay streamlines the purchasing process while upholding the highest security standards. Customers enroll only once, eliminating the need to repeatedly enter card details or passwords for every online purchase. This convenience fosters more frequent purchases, improves conversion rates, and boosts customer satisfaction.



The new collaboration between Telr and Mastercard aims to transform the UAE’s e-commerce landscape, promising a seamless shopping experience, higher conversion rates, and reduced fraud.



Khalil Alami, Founder & CEO of Telr, said: “The evolving expectations of consumers and rapid changes in the e-commerce sector are driving payment innovation. Telr's partnership with Mastercard to launch Click to Pay underscores our commitment to enhancing the e-commerce journey and optimizing the shopping experience.” Alami added, “We are dedicated to integrating cutting-edge payment trends, streamlining merchant processes, and fostering growth through technology and strategic partnerships to empower our merchants in the digital era.”



Gina Petersen-Skyrme, Country Manager, UAE & Oman at Mastercard, said: “At Mastercard, we are committed to expanding the variety of innovative payment options available in the region. We are delighted to join forces with Telr to bring Click to Pay, the next generation of e-commerce technology that helps remove online checkout friction, to its customers. The collaboration will enable us to expand our digital payment acceptance footprint while improving people’s lives.”



Telr's mission is to revolutionize e-commerce by facilitating seamless cashless transactions and advancing digital payments in 120 currencies and 30 languages. Since 2014, Telr has empowered businesses globally with comprehensive services, including diverse payment methods, state-of-the-art security, and tailored solutions.





