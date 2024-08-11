Saxo Bank expects gold prices to rise amid persistent, geopolitical, economic factors

(MENAFN) Saxo Bank's head of commodity strategy, Ole Hansen, has updated the bank's price forecast, projecting that it could reach approximately USD2,500 per ounce. In an interview, Hansen attributed the anticipated rise in prices to enduring factors that have influenced the market over the past year and a half. He highlighted persistent geopolitical risks and the significant role of central banks as major gold purchasers, which are expected to continue supporting high gold prices.



Hansen noted that global debt accumulation by governments is contributing to investor anxiety, further pushing the demand for gold as a safe-haven asset. Additionally, the prospect of lower interest rates in the U.S. in the coming months could reduce the costs associated with holding gold, thereby making it more attractive. He emphasized that these combined factors suggest an upward trend in gold prices over the near term.



However, Hansen also pointed out that a decline in gold prices could occur if current economic growth tensions diminish or if the Federal Reserve decides against cutting interest rates. Such developments could lead to a potential correction in gold prices.



MENAFN11082024000045015682ID1108541414