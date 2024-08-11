First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Giorgi Meshvildishvili On Olympic Bronze
Date
8/11/2024
AZERBAIJAN, August 11 - 11 August 2024, 10:56
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Giorgi Meshvildishvili.
The post reads: "Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Giorgi Meshvildishvili is the bronze medalist of the Paris Summer Olympic Games! I congratulate our athlete and wish him new victories and achievements!"
