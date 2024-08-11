Ten Police Injured During 'Disgusting' N.Ireland Clash

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Londonderry: Northern Irish on Sunday criticised "disgusting" rioting by pro-Irish unity youths in Londonderry overnight that 10 police, the latest night of disorder to rock the UK region.

The violent scenes in the city, also known as Derry, follow nightly disturbances in Belfast and elsewhere over the last week which initially mirrored unrest in English towns and cities in the wake of the Southport knife attack.

Police have blamed pro-UK loyalist paramilitary groups for helping to the violence in the Northern Irish capital, which has outlasted the riots in England, where recents days and nights have been largely peaceful.

The events there have been blamed on far-right agitators.

In Londonderry, the 10 officers were injured after rioters threw petrol bombs, fireworks and missiles from late Saturday.

"The scenes we witnessed were disgusting," said Derry City and Strabane police Superintendent William Calderwood.

"To see our officers injured as a result of this violence is appalling," he said, adding that one arrest was made.

Up to 50 youths were involved in the clashes which followed a march through the city by pro-UK loyalists and lasted several hours.

The march, an annual Protestant parade through the Catholic-majority city near the border with the republic of Ireland, passed off earlier without incident.

Disturbances during the annual Protestant marching season are a regular occurrence in Northern Ireland.