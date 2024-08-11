Russian Troops Shelled Sumy Region 11 Times At Night And In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning, Russian fired 11 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. Thirty-four explosions were recorded.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Sumy, Yunakivska, Bilopilia, Krasnopilia, Velykopysarivska, Putyvlska, Hlukhivska, Esmanska communities were shelled," the statement said.

Thus, the enemy dropped an explosive device from a UAV on the Velykopysarivska community (1 explosion) , which resulted in a civilian being wounded. There was also shelling from multiple rocket launchers (2 explosions).

The Hlukhivska, Yunakivska, Bilopilia, Sumy and Putivlska communities were hit by guided aerial bombs.

The enemy dropped 12 mines on the Krasnopilska community, and fired mortars at the Esmanska community (8 explosions).

As reported by Ukrinform, on 10 August, the enemy fired 32 times in Sumy region .

