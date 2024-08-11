Azerbaijan's Boxing Team Wins 9 Medals At European Championship In Bosnia And Herzegovina
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan national team concluded the European Championship
for school-age boys and girls in boxing, held in Banja Luka, Bosnia
and Herzegovina, with 9 medals, Azernews reports.
Our boxers Aysel Farajova (40 kg), Jamila Muradli (48 kg), Sema
Abbasova (60 kg), and Nurlan Museyibli (60 kg) secured second place
in the competition.
Kamala Hasanova (51 kg), Shukar Aliyev (63 kg), Mehran Rasulov
(75 kg), Yusif Agakishiyev (80 kg), and Ugur Hasanov (90 kg) won
bronze medals at the championship.
