British PM Cancels His Holiday Due To Unrest In His Country

(MENAFN- AzerNews) British Prime Keir Starmer canceled his vacation due to the unrest in the country, Azernews reports, citing "The Independent".

The National Council of Chiefs reported that on August 9, the number of people detained during anti-immigrant riots in Great Britain reached 595.