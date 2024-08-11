عربي


British PM Cancels His Holiday Due To Unrest In His Country

8/11/2024 5:17:56 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer canceled his vacation due to the unrest in the country, Azernews reports, citing "The Independent".

“Keir Starmer has canceled his planned holiday for next week due to the unrest across the country. He will work next week," it was said.

The National Council of Police Chiefs reported that on August 9, the number of people detained during anti-immigrant riots in Great Britain reached 595.

