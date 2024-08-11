British PM Cancels His Holiday Due To Unrest In His Country
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer canceled his vacation due to
the unrest in the country, Azernews reports,
citing "The Independent".
“Keir Starmer has canceled his planned holiday for next week due
to the unrest across the country. He will work next week," it was
said.
The National Council of Police Chiefs reported that on August 9,
the number of people detained during anti-immigrant riots in Great
Britain reached 595.
