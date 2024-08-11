عربي


Kuwait Amir Congratulates Chad On Nat'l Day


8/11/2024 5:14:00 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to the President of Chad General Mahamat Idriss Deby, on his country's national day, wishing him good health and for his country and people progress and prosperity. (end)
