Kuwait PM Congratulates Chad On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent, Sunday, a cable of congratulations to the President of Chad General Mahamat Idriss Deby, on his country's national day. (end) nhq

