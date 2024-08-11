Kuwait PM Congratulates Chad On Nat'l Day
8/11/2024 5:14:00 AM
KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent, Sunday, a cable of congratulations to the President of Chad General Mahamat Idriss Deby, on his country's national day. (end)
