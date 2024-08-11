Dukhan Bank Announces August Draw Winners Of Its Thara'a Savings Account Prize

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Dukhan announced the names of the most recent round of draw winners for Thara'a, its Shariah compliant savings account, at the Bank's headquarters.

The draw was conducted under the supervision of a representative of the qualitative license and control department at the of Commerce and Industry.

As the draw results showed, a cash prize worth QR5,000 was awarded:

Ghanim Al-Emadi, Waad Al-Naimi, Jenny Sevilla, Sebastian Joseph, Noof Al-Subaey, Alanod Alqahtani, Raed Mahmoud, Malek Al Ghezawi, Naeema Murtuza, Haya Al-Khaldi, Besan Muhammed, Ali Al-Malki, Bassel Daoud, Nasser Al-Tamimi, Jassim Al-Dehaimi, Ramadhan Albalushi, Omer Cheema, Rawia Abujrir, Khalil Alhajri, Mohammed Al-Emadi, Muhammad Radwan, Jassim Fakhroo, Ibrahim Alyafei, Saleh Al-Baker, Sakina Fatima, Lulwa Bureshaid, Frankis Marzo, Andreia Bonfim, Heba Abdelmoti and Adel Al-Boloushi.

Dukhan Bank continues its customer-centric approach with the unveiling of its new Thara'a savings account campaign, reinforcing its commitment to rewarding clients.

Departing from the previous annual grand prize structure of QR1m for a solitary winner, the enhanced campaign now boasts a collective grand prize of QR3m, distributed among three fortunate individuals.

Additionally, the initiative introduces 30 monthly winners, each contending for a QR5,000 prize, resulting in a noteworthy increase in the total prizes awarded to customers – a grand total of 273, with a cumulative value of QR4,350,000m.

Coupled with cash prizes and a reward scheme, Thara'a is a product full of value-added benefits and services, and it offers account holders access to Dukhan Bank's innovative banking channels.

