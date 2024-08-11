Education Above All Foundation Urges International Community To Act On Latest Tragic Gaza School Attack In Al Daraj District

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Education Above All Foundation, a global foundation for development and education, strongly condemns the recent bombing of al-Tabin school, that was being used to shelter civilians, which resulted in more than 100 casualties yesterday. The incident is the latest in a continuing series of on education facilities and infrastructure across the Gaza region. The bombing of a civilian shelter is a violation of international humanitarian law which if deliberate is a war crime.

On August 1, conflict and military escalations in the Gaza region led to the bombing of Dalal al-Maghrabi school. On August 3, continued airstrikes led to the bombing of Hamama and al-Huda schools, leaving 17 dead and 60 injured. On August 4, the Nasr and Hassan Salama school attacks left 30 dead and 19 injured. Abdul Fatah Houmda and al-Zahra schools were targets of a relentless bombing on August 8, which led to 17 deaths, 16 injuries, and dozens of missing individuals. Additionally, according to the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack's Education Under Attack Report 2024, explosive weapons were used in one-third of all attacks on education in 2022 and 2023.

School bombings in Gaza not only cause immense loss of life but also devastate education. Such attacks disrupt students' learning, undermine their safety, and create devastating long-term consequences. The destruction of educational facilities hinders access to crucial learning resources, jeopardizing the future of entire generations. They also violate international treaties and resolutions which protect the sanctity of the educational process around the world.

Education Above All Foundation stands for the global right to education in an uninterrupted and safe environment. Together with its partners, and as the foundation is set to engage in the fifth observance of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, it urges the international community to condemn the attack on al Tabin school and stand in solidarity with victims.