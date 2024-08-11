Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen triumphs in men’s 5000m Final at Paris 2024 Olympics

(MENAFN) Jakob Ingebrigtsen triumphed in the men’s 5000 meters at the Paris 2024 Olympics, capturing the gold medal for Norway with an impressive performance. The 23-year-old completed the race in a time of 13:13.66, showcasing his exceptional speed and endurance over the distance. His victory highlighted his status as one of the top middle-distance runners in the world.



Kenya’s Ronald Kewmoi secured the silver medal, adding a significant achievement to his career with a strong finish. Kewmoi's performance was notable for its competitiveness, as he demonstrated remarkable athleticism to secure his position on the podium. His efforts were rewarded with a well-deserved second place.



Grant Fisher of the United States earned the bronze medal, rounding out the top three in a tightly contested race. Fisher’s performance was commendable, reflecting his dedication and skill in the 5000 meters event. The bronze medal signifies a notable accomplishment for the American runner, contributing to the overall excitement of the race.



Ingebrigtsen’s victory in the men’s 5000 meters represents a significant milestone for Norway and solidifies his place in the history of distance running. His time of 13:13.66 stands as a testament to his training and determination, as he outpaced his competitors to claim the top spot at the Paris Games.

