US-Azerbaijan Cultural Foundation Seeks Sponsors For Preliminary Visit To International Children's And Youth Film Festival SALAM (IYFF)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The US-Azerbaijan Cultural Foundation (USAZCF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is preparing for a pivotal trip to the International Children's & Youth Festival "SALAM" (IYFF) in the Republic of Azerbaijan. This year, the foundation's principal will attend the festival from August 26 to 29, 2024, to lay the groundwork for future participation by American youth and their guardians. The foundation is seeking sponsorships to support this crucial preparatory visit.

Continue Reading

US-Azerbaijan Cultural Foundation nonprofit pivotal trip to the International Children's & Youth Film Festival "SALAM"

The Flame Towers in Baku Azerbaijan

Post this





Nariman Mammadov, the founder and CEO of the "SALAM" Festival, initiated the event in 2019 to foster cultural exchange and artistic appreciation among youth. The festival has rapidly grown in prestige and participation, drawing young attendees from over 13 countries.

Purpose of the Visit

This year's visit by USAZCF's principal is aimed at establishing connections, understanding the festival's logistics, and ensuring a seamless experience for future participants. The objectives include meeting key organizers, scouting accommodations, evaluating local amenities, and planning potential tours and activities for next year's attendees.

Call for Sponsors

The foundation is actively seeking sponsors to fund this essential preparatory visit. Sponsorship contributions will cover travel, accommodation, and logistical expenses. In return, sponsors will receive prominent recognition and media coverage, facilitated by NewsBlaze, a leading supporter and media sponsor of the foundation.

The website accepts tax-deductible donations, visit

NewsBlaze Partnership

NewsBlaze has partnered with the foundation to amplify the visibility of sponsors and the festival. This collaboration ensures that sponsoring organizations gain substantial exposure and acknowledgment for their support of cultural and educational initiatives.

How to Sponsor

Interested sponsors can reach out to the foundation via [email protected]

to discuss sponsorship opportunities and benefits. Detailed information about the foundation and the sponsorship program is available on the foundation's website at .

About the US-AZ (AZerbaijan) Cultural Foundation

The US-AZ Cultural Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding between the United States and the Republic of Azerbaijan. Through various events, educational programs, and cultural initiatives, the foundation strives to build lasting friendships and appreciation between the two nations.

For more information, please visit or email at [email protected] .

About NewsBlaze

NewsBlaze was founded in 2004 as an independent online newspaper and information portal, forming relationships with other publishers and wire services. NewsBlaze covers broad topics of interest to readers worldwide, which helps build a loyal, global following of readers, especially in Australia, North America and Europe.

In addition, as the lead Syndicate Partner of the World City Press Network, NewsBlaze provides news, editing and content services, including news features, with the publishers that make up the World City Press Network, including AxcessNews. Visit to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nurit Greenger

President

US-Azerbaijan Cultural Foundation

Phone: (310) 275-2877

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE NewsBlaze