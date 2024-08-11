Tesla's stops accepting orders for more affordable USD61K version of Cybertruck

(MENAFN) Tesla has recently stopped accepting orders for the more affordable USD61,000 version of its Cybertruck, while the USD100,000 model is still available for immediate purchase, with delivery possible as soon as this month, according to the company's website. This decision has raised eyebrows among investors and Tesla enthusiasts alike, as the demand and of the Cybertruck are key factors in the company's financial outlook.



CEO Elon Musk had previously devoted significant resources to the development of the Cybertruck, with ambitious plans to achieve an annual production rate of 200,000 units. In October, Musk announced that Tesla had received one million orders for the vehicle, a figure that initially appeared to demonstrate overwhelming demand. However, some potential buyers have expressed hesitancy, opting to wait for the less expensive versions, which, despite their lower range, are seen as more accessible. Analyst Sam Abuelsamid from Guidehouse Insights suggested that this shift indicates that actual demand may be lower than the one million orders initially claimed.



In July, Tesla's Cybertruck recorded its best sales month yet, with approximately 4,800 units sold, making it the top-selling vehicle over USD100,000 in the United States, according to Cox Automotive. However, maintaining these sales figures at the higher price point may prove challenging. A spokesperson for Cox Automotive confirmed that over 16,000 Cybertrucks have been sold to date, yet sustaining this level of demand in the luxury segment could be difficult. The Cybertruck, with its unique trapezoidal design inspired by the "Blade Runner" movie and its stainless steel body, has been a subject of fascination since deliveries began in November 2023, following multiple delays and challenges in ramping up production.



Originally, Musk had predicted in 2019 that the Cybertruck would be priced at USD40,000 and capable of traveling approximately 800 kilometers on a single charge. However, these expectations have evolved over time. The Tesla website no longer lists the cheaper version of the Cybertruck, which was previously available with a 400-kilometer range and was slated for delivery in 2025. This change in strategy underscores the complexities Tesla faces in balancing production costs, consumer demand, and the promise of groundbreaking technology.

MENAFN11082024000045015682ID1108541137