Compliance Solutions Firm Aparajitha Appoints Sreenath RA as Chief People Officer

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, Aug 8, 2024: Aparajitha Corporate Services, India’s leading tech-driven financial, labour, and industrial compliance solutions provider, has appointed Sreenath RA as its Chief People Officer.



In his new role, Sreenath will leverage his expertise in the full HR lifecycle, encompassing strategic planning, digital transformation, and talent development to further align Aparajitha’s HR strategies with its business objectives. He comes with over 20 years of experience in comprehensive HR management and has held key roles at global firms such as Sierra-Cedar Inc., TVSNET Technologies, Polaris, and Mineni Corporation.



“We are thrilled to welcome Sreenath as our Chief People Officer. His extensive experience and strategic expertise in HR management, combined with his adeptness in leveraging data-driven insights and innovative technologies, align perfectly with Aparajitha’s vision for driving organisational growth. His appointment is a key step in reinforcing our commitment to delivering cutting-edge compliance solutions while nurturing a dynamic, high-performance culture,” said Nagaraj Krishnan, Managing Director of Aparajitha.



“I am excited to join Aparajitha and contribute to its continued success and innovation in the compliance space. My vision is to foster a forward-thinking HR environment that supports our strategic goals through a blend of technology, data analytics, and employee-centric practices,” said Sreenath.



In addition to his professional accomplishments, Sreenath is passionate about outdoor sports and enjoys exploring different cultures and cuisines. He is also deeply committed to community engagement and social responsibility. He actively supports several NGOs focused on education and sustainable development, reflecting his dedication to making a positive impact in society.

Headquartered in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Aparajitha offers services such as compliance risk audits, establishment and factory compliance, and industry licensing among others. In the last two years, the company acquired four compliance-based companies, including those offering tech-integrated compliance solutions, and consolidated them under the brand name 'Aparajitha’.





MENAFN11082024005232011781ID1108541122