Hon. Governor of Maharashtra Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan inaugurated one of the world’s largest gem & jewellery B2B shows - India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Premiere 2024 organised by India’s apex trade body, The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) at the JIO World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Hon. Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt. of Maharashtra, graced the momentous occasion.



Shri Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, Shri Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman, GJEPC, Shri Nirav Bhansali, Convener-National Exhibitions, GJEPC along with Committee of Administration (COA) welcomed several honoured guests and dignitaries such as Mr. Paul Rowley, Executive Vice President, Diamond Trading, De Beers Group; Shri Paul Alukka, MD, Jos Alukkas; and Shri Dilip Gaur, Business Director – Novel Jewels, Aditya Birla Group.



GJEPC’s brand ambassador Manushi Chhillar added a touch of glamour and glitz to the inauguration.



Showcasing “Brilliant Bharat” theme this year, IIJS Premiere 2024 show dates are: 8-12 August at JIO World Convention Centre, Mumbai and 9-13 August at Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO Goregaon, Mumbai. IIJS Premiere 2024 will have a total exhibition area of 135,000 sq. mt. (1.45 million sq. ft.), which is much higher than that of the prominent comparable shows in the western world. With over 3,600 stalls and 2,100 exhibitors, IIJS Premiere is expected to attract over 50,000 buyers from across India and more than 2000 buyers from over 60 countries.



A special attraction this year is The Select Club - Exclusive High-End Couture Jewellery Section. The Select Club explores elegant designs and innovative craftsmanship by 101 Exhibitors. The Club is being hosted at the Jasmine Hall, 3rd floor, JIO World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai.



Hon. Governor of Maharashtra Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, said, “GJEPC's IIJS is one of the most prestigious B2B gem & jewellery shows in the world and the day will come when it will be the largest in the entire world. I congratulate GJEPC's most efficient team for making IIJS larger and better with each passing year. If GJEPC's member gem and jewellery exporters can sell to Indian women, then they can sell to anyone in the world. I urge GJEPC to continue to showcase and highlight Brand India across the world; and through this endeavor, take India's rich culture and heritage to the world.”



Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Hon. Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt. of Maharashtra, said, “The diamond industry should think of future generation and collaborate to induct them into business and enhance job creation. Diamond industry should adopt youngsters and develop their skills to make them employable.”



Mr. Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said, "This year, IIJS Premiere proudly hosts over 2,100 exhibitors and more than 3,600 stalls, and we are expecting over 50,000 trade visitors from India and 60 plus countries. There are 15 International delegations from 13+ countries including Cambodia, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom and Uzbekistan. The recent Union Budget 2024 has been transformative for our industry and the Government’s policy imperatives will firmly establish India as a global rough diamond trading hub, generating employment and contributing to India's vision of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.”



“When it comes to gems and jewellery exports, Maharashtra is at the forefront, contributing approximately 70% to India's total gem and jewellery exports. The Maharashtra state government has been incredibly supportive in our efforts helping us in setting up a Jewellery Park in Navi Mumbai and the Bharat Ratnam - Mega Common Facility Centre (CFC) in SEEPZ, said Mr. Shah.



Mr. Paul Rowley, Executive Vice President, Diamond Trading, De Beers Group, said, “India is pivotal in the global diamond industry and Indians appreciates the true value of natural diamonds. Indian trade and consumers ardently believe that diamonds are symbols of enduring love. The new diamond origin campaign strategy will focus on India to revitalise the innate desire for future generations with respect to diamond. The new category marketing approach will entail sharing numerous unique stories on diamonds.”



Shri Dilip Gaur, Business Director – Novel Jewels, Aditya Birla Group, said, “The gem & jewellery industry is unique as it has a nation building aspect as well as consumer intimacy and emotions linked to it. Jewellery is a fusion of adornment and investment. This is the only business that touches people in the urban areas and the hinterland while contributing to GDP and nation's economy. India's gem & jewellery business is globally competitive due to our exquisite craftsmanship and cost competitiveness. India will soon be shaping the global gem & jewellery industry. Indian jewellers have to transition towards showcasing design excellence and artisanal heritage even as Govt policies help to formalize the industry. GJEPC has been doing a phenomenal job of taking Brand India to the next level. The next five years will be Indian gem & jewellery industry's finest years and we can aim for 25-30% market share of the global jewellery business.”



Former Miss World and actor Ms. Manushi Chhillar, Brand Ambassador, GJEPC, “It’s an absolute honour to be here at the opening of IIJS Premiere. India has an unmatched legacy of making extraordinary jewellery. And this show is the pinnacle of our artistry and leadership in this field. Every piece you see here at IIJS is a little work of art.”



Manushi added, “My tenure as GJEPC’s Brand Ambassador has deepened my conviction that ‘Jewellery’ is India’s most compelling envoy to the world. It beautifully encapsulates our nation’s rich heritage and timeless elegance. Similarly, IIJS is the heartbeat of India's jewellery industry, driving it to new heights of global recognition. For the next 6 days, IIJS will be the epicentre of jewellery design, craftsmanship, and trade. I wish everyone a successful show!”



Mr. Nirav Bhansali, Convener, National Exhibitions, GJEPC, said, “The theme for this year’s IIJS show is "Brilliant Bharat" is a tribute to the vibrant and multifaceted traditions that define our nation. IIJS Premiere 2024 has embraced technological advancements to streamline processes and elevate the exhibitor experience. IIJS shows have completely eliminated the use of flex materials, promoting sustainability and reducing environmental impact.”



“The number of brands participating at The Select Club has already grown to 101 compared to 60 in the previous edition, and we believe it can potentially double in size in the near future. However, the focus remains on ensuring the utmost quality. An elaborate selection process guaranteed that only brands offering an uber-luxury experience and exquisite designs are part of the Select Club, “said Mr. Bhansali.



“Innov8 Talks has renowned industry experts will share insights on the latest design trends, sustainable practices, and effective strategies. The 40 Under 40 initiative remains a vital platform for identifying and celebrating young industry leaders. This year will see a new batch inducted, highlighting the next generation of visionaries shaping the future of the Indian gem and jewellery industry,” said Mr. Bhansali.



Mr. Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman, GJEPC, gave the vote of thanks and expressed his gratitude to all distinguished dignitaries for gracing the IIJS Premiere inauguration.



Inspired by the significance of the number 9, the Brilliant Bharat theme at IIJS shows will comprise a series of nine carefully curated exhibitions (Textiles in CY2024, Literature, Dance, Architecture in CY2025; Art, Festival, Music in CY2026; and Handicraft & Cuisine in CY2027) each representing a unique expression of Indian heritage. By celebrating the nine expressions of Brilliant Bharat, GJEPC pays homage to the timelines traditions and innovative spirit that make India truly brilliant. The initiative will highlight the artistic excellence of Indian jewellery and also the cultural stories and heritage that enrich its allure.



GJEPC is committed to contributing to Mother Earth while creating a conducive ecosystem for our valued gem and jewellery members. As a part of a IIJS initiative, participants are contributing generously to planting more and more trees, and the proceeds would go to SankalpTaru Foundation. The One Earth initiative was introduced during IIJS Signature 2023 and reached a milestone of 1.5 lakh trees plantation with the support of exhibitors, visitors, vendors, and many others who have generously contributed. We are continuing this mission towards an environment friendly and sustainable event at IIJS Premiere 2024.



IIJS Premiere will feature a wide array of products including diamond, gemstone, and studded jewellery, gold and gold CZ jewellery, lab-grown diamonds, high-end couture jewellery, silver jewellery and artefacts, color gemstones and machinery, technology, and allied industries.



Running concurrently with IIJS Premiere 2024 is IGJME Premiere, a prominent Machinery and Allied Expo taking place from August 9-13, 2024, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, Goregaon in Mumbai. This event will feature over 220 companies and 320 stalls, showcasing the latest in machinery and technology. Notably, the expo will also include an Italy Pavilion, highlighting international participation and the global reach of the exhibition.



FACTSHEET

IIJS PREMIERE 2024 - 4 Decades; Maximising Business

• 40th Edition

• 2100+ Exhibitors

• 3600+ Stalls

• Area in total 1.35 lac sqm for the show

• Introducing THE SELECT CLUB, only at JWCC: Exclusive High-End Couture Jewellery Section

• Prime Plus Lounge for Prime Plus Exhibitors, Visitors and International Visitors at both venues

• IGJME 2024 (India Gems & Jewellery Machinery Expo) at BEC.

• 5000+ Trade Visitors

• Visitors from 800+ Cities in India

• Visitors from 60+ Countries

• IIJS Premiere 2024 is promoted through various door-to-door visits in various parts of the country, not limited to domestic market but international as well for personalized interactions with retailers and inviting them to attend the show.



Salient Features:

• User-friendly Visitor Pre. Registration

• Digital Entry Badge (On IIJS App) and Facial Recognition

• User-friendly IIJS App for detailed features at the show

• 3D Interactive floor plan for smooth navigation

• Exclusive one day for each venue with deferred show date

• 5-star, 7-star and budgeted hotel accommodation near the venue

• Networking Evening

• Innov8 Talks (Seminars) at both venues.

• Frequent shuttle services between both venues for travel convenience

• Ample parking @JWCC



PRODUCT SECTIONS

Product Sections at JWCC (JIO BKC)

Diamond, Gemstone, and other studded jewellery

Gold and Gold CZ studded jewellery

Laboratories and Education (for Loose)

International companies

EXCLUSIVE SECTIONS

Lab-grown Diamonds (Loose & Jewellery)

Loose stones (Natural Diamonds)

The select club - Exclusive High-End Couture Jewellery



Product Sections at BEC (NESCO Goregaon)

Diamond, Gemstone, and other studded jewellery

Gold and Gold CZ studded jewellery

Laboratories & Education (for Jewellery)

International companies

EXCLUSIVE SECTIONS

Silver Jewellery, Artefacts & Gifting Items

Loose stone (Colour gems stone)

Machinery, Technology & Allied industry







