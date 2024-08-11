Hexaware Partners with upGrad Enterprise to Elevate Gen AI Expertise Among Its Workforce

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 8, 2024: Hexaware Technologies, an IT services and solutions provider, announced a collaboration with upGrad Enterprise – the corporate skilling and workforce development division of upGrad, to provide employees with training in advanced generative AI (Gen AI) concepts and tools.



As part of this collaboration, Hexaware will work with upGrad to train 100+ employees to become Gen AI architects. These architects will undergo comprehensive training to enable them to develop solutions and address business challenges using Gen AI to steer clients toward their goals.



Selection for the program will be based on a panel's assessment of employees within specific grades who possess a strong technical or programming background, preferably in roles such as technical architect. Eligible participants must have achieved a high-performance rating over the last two years and completed both the Gen AI Foundation and Gen AI Advanced courses. Proficiency in deep learning and natural language processing (NLP) is preferred. The program combines instructor-led training and eLearning modules.



Satyendu Mohanty, Executive Vice President & Global Head – Talent Supply Chain and L&D at Hexaware, said, “This collaboration with upGrad aligns with Hexaware’s mission to rapidly build the Gen AI capabilities of its workforce. By investing in our employees' skills and capabilities, we aim to stay ahead in the evolving technology landscape and deliver value to our clients. This initiative emphasizes learning and innovation to equip our team with the requisite skills to address future demands.”



Satyajith Mundakkal, CTO for Digital ITO and Gen AI Services at Hexaware, said, “Our collaboration with upGrad marks a step forward. By empowering our employees with advanced skills in Gen AI, we are enhancing our internal capabilities and cultivating a team of Gen AI architects. We look forward to these architects designing innovative solutions that will drive value for our clients.”



"We are delighted to collaborate with Hexaware to provide advanced training to their skilled IT professionals in Generative AI," said Srikanth Iyengar, CEO at upGrad Enterprise. “With the global workforce undergoing a significant transformation, this partnership is part of our mission to equip professionals with the skills and expertise necessary to thrive in an increasingly digital and AI-driven economy.” Talking about the partnership, he further added, "This initiative is not just about upskilling. It’s an endeavor to align Hexaware talent’s capabilities with the evolving business landscape. upGrad Enterprise has built a robust platform that seeks to make learning accessible, immersive, and hands-on.”





