Ripple Labs initiates testing stablecoin on XRP Ledger, Ethereum blockchain networks

(MENAFN) Ripple Labs, a US-based technology firm known for its Ripple payment protocol and exchange network, announced on Friday that it has initiated testing for its stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD), on both the XRP Ledger and Ethereum blockchain networks. The company revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that RLUSD is now in private beta on these platforms, marking a significant step in its development.



Despite this progress, Ripple Labs emphasized that RLUSD has not yet received regulatory approval and is not currently available for purchase or trading. The company cautioned users to be vigilant against scammers who might falsely claim to offer or distribute Ripple USD.



In a statement, Ripple Labs highlighted that this development is a major milestone, bringing Ripple USD closer to its goal of enhancing the XRP Ledger (XRPL) with high-quality assets. The introduction of RLUSD is expected to generate new opportunities, increase liquidity, and foster institutional use cases for users, developers, and applications. Additionally, while Ripple USD is currently being tested on Ethereum's mainnet, Ripple Labs plans to expand its presence to other blockchains and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.



The stablecoin is designed to be pegged to the US dollar, providing a stable and reliable asset for crypto users and investors. As RLUSD moves through its beta phase, Ripple Labs is working with its partners to ensure the stablecoin meets the highest standards of security, efficiency, and reliability before it is made widely available and receives regulatory approval.



In related news, Ripple Labs recently faced a USD125 million fine following a four-year legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This ruling contributed to a 23 percent increase in the price of XRP, Ripple's native cryptocurrency, on the day of the announcement.

