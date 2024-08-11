Vt Route 12 Berlin Reduced To One Lane
Date
8/11/2024 3:30:51 AM
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
BERLIN PD
media RELEASE
VT ROUTE 12 IS REDUCED TO ONE LANE IN THE AREA OF THE BERLIN-NORTHFIELD TOWN LINE DUE TO A CRASH.
THIS IS EXPECTED TO LAST UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. SPECIFIC DETAILS ARE NOT YET AVAILABLE AND UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDES AS APPROPRIATE.
MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA OR SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES. PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY
