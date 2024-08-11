عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Vt Route 12 Berlin Reduced To One Lane


8/11/2024 3:30:51 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

BERLIN PD

media RELEASE

VT ROUTE 12 IS REDUCED TO ONE LANE IN THE AREA OF THE BERLIN-NORTHFIELD TOWN LINE DUE TO A CRASH.

THIS IS EXPECTED TO LAST UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. SPECIFIC DETAILS ARE NOT YET AVAILABLE AND UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDES AS APPROPRIATE.

MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA OR SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES. PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY

MENAFN11082024003118003196ID1108541072


EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search