Violent Incidents In Copenhagen 'Completely Unacceptable', Says Denmark PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Oslo, Aug 11 (IANS) Denmark Prime Mette Frederiksen expressed deep concern over the recent surge in violent incidents in Copenhagen, many of which involved Swedish perpetrators.

"The violent incidents on our streets must be stopped. It is completely unacceptable," Frederiksen told Ritzau news agency on Saturday, an English-language Scandinavian news service based in Copenhagen. "This is not the Denmark that we want."

To combat the rising violence, Frederiksen urged to crack down on gangs and their activities, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Ritazu news agency.

On Friday, Denmark escalated border controls with Sweden due to the growing involvement of Swedish criminals in activities in Copenhagen.

Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said that the situation had become so critical that Danish police would "significantly increase controls at the border."

The enhanced measures include more rigorous physical checks on cross-border trains and the deployment of additional cameras to scan license plates at border crossings between Denmark and Sweden.